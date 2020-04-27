Mo Salah Practices His Physical Ahead of Sahur Time

Liverpool, MINA – Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah busied himself with physical training just before dawn at 2:40 a.m. local time.

He has uploaded a photo on his Instagram account and writes “mood” while practicing using the pull-up bar at his home during the Premier League season suspended in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic.

One of the many Muslim players who took part in fasting the holy month of Ramadan at home. Thus in his statement on Monday, April 27.

Previously, the Egyptian striker also uploaded a series of photos to his Instagram account which showed that he was preparing to welcome the holy month.

He is described as adorning his house with a lantern because it symbolizes the holidays and welcomes the coming of Ramadan.

In addition, Salah has also contributed thousands of tons of food and fresh meat to help residents in his hometown in Egypt during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Egyptian international sent supplies to his home village, Nagrig, near the city of Basyoun in the north of the country.

The soccer player’s father Salah Ghaly told the Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper that his son wanted the health and safety of the village, urging residents to avoid large crowds.

Liverpool themselves are on the verge of winning their first Premier League title in 25 years, currently the Reds at the top of the standings are 25 points ahead of Manchester City. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)