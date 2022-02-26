MER-C Sends Volunteers after Earthquake Hits Pasaman, West Sumatra

Jakarta, MINA – The Humanitarian Institute working in the field of Medical Emergency, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) sent a team of medical volunteers to provide assistance after earthquake hit West Pasaman, West Sumatra on Friday.

In a written statement received by MINA, the initial team consisting of one nurse and one volunteer departed from South Batipuh, West Sumatra, by traveling by land for approximately five hours to the location.

Meanwhile, the follow-up team from MER-C Medan Branch, namely Dr. Miftahul Masruri (field coordinator), Dr. Tomi Kesuma Putra, Ns. Ade Andrian, and Annisa Siregar, departed on Friday night.

The M 6.2 earthquake that shook West Pasaman Regency, West Sumatra, resulted in 7 deaths and 85 injuries, in Tigo Nagari District, Pasaman Regency, West Sumatra on Friday.

The victim died and was injured as a result of being crushed by a collapsed building due to the earthquake that occurred on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, around 5,000 residents of West Pasaman Regency, West Sumatra (West Sumatra) were evacuated and spent the night in emergency tents located in the regent’s office yard. They are victims of the West Pasaman earthquake that occurred last Friday.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)