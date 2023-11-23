MER-C Presidium: US “Blindly Loves Israel”, Even Wrong Still Defended

Jakarta, MINA- Chairman of the Presidium of the Medical Emergency Committee (MER-C) dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad said that the United States (US) government was a blind lover of Israel, right and wrong were still defended and any criticism would not be heard.

“Whatever Israel does is considered right. “In terms of love, the United States is blindly in love with Israel,” said Sarbini to MINA on Thursday, commenting on the US Government’s response to MER-C’s open letter to President Joe Biden regarding the conflict in Gaza.

In a response delivered by US National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby, it was stated that the United States remained steadfast in its support for Israel and blamed Hamas for everything that happened in Gaza.

Apart from that, the US still accuses Hamas of carrying out massacres of Israeli citizens and using hospitals as hiding places, even though this has been denied by various parties.

From this response, said Sarbini, this means that the United States has given Israel the right to massacre the Gaza people.

Therefore, he asked President Joe Biden to open the eyes of his heart and see the problem in Palestine according to its reality, not just listen to it one-sidedly.

“If tens of thousands of people died from Hamas, that’s normal in war, but the civilians who died were women, children,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Sarbini challenged the US to send an investigation team from the UN to find out the truth of Israel’s accusations about Hamas nesting.

“If he still doesn’t believe it, send an investigation team from the UN to see if what MER-C said regarding the hospital is true,” he stressed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)