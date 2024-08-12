MER-C Has Sent 34 Volunteers Sent to Gaza since October 7

Jakarta, MINA – dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, the head of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), stated that since the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7, his organization has sent at least 34 volunteers who have successfully entered Gaza.

“We have sent at least 34 of our volunteers. Currently, there are 9 MER-C volunteers in Gaza, consisting of five medical volunteers, three non-medical volunteers, and one Liaison Officer from the MER-C Indonesia EMT team,” he said said in a press conference in Jakarta on Monday.

Sarbini said that seven MER-C volunteers in Gaza now include four specialist doctors, one Liaison Officer, one non-medical volunteer, and one local volunteer who has arrived at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

The team arrived at the Indonesian Hospital on Friday and immediately coordinated with the hospital director, Dr. Marwan Al-Sultan.

During their stay in North Gaza, the team will be accommodated at the Indonesian Hospital, as the dr. Joserizal Jurnalis Guesthouse, where the team was supposed to stay, is still in a damaged condition.

After a day of duty, on Saturday, around three in the morning, the MER-C team, led by Dr. Dany K. Ramdhan, SpBS, immediately assisted local medical personnel in treating wounded victims due to a recent attack.

“There was an attack in Jabaliya, resulting in several casualties, one martyr,” said Marissa Noriti, the Liaison Officer for the MER-C EMT team, in a text message report.

The team will be on duty for approximately one month at the Indonesian Hospital to assist with medical services for patients and to conduct a further assessment of the hospital’s condition.

Meanwhile, three other MER-C volunteers are still stationed in Central Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)