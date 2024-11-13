Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Welcome the Return of Volunteers from Gaza

The return of Gaza volunteers at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor on Wednesday (Photo: MINA)

Cileungsi, MINA – The residents of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, warmly welcomed the return of two volunteers who had just come back from Gaza, Palestine on Wednesday.

The two volunteers, Reza Ardilla Kurniawan and Fikri Rofi’ul Haq, arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Tuesday evening. Both volunteers are alumni of Al-Fatah Boarding School.

Reza and Fikri were volunteers sent by the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C). Reza first went to Gaza in 2012, while Fikri departed in 2020.

The boarding school residents, along with the students (santri), were seen lining the streets leading to the school. They chanted slogans of “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is the Greatest) and “Al-Aqsa Haqquna” (Al-Aqsa is our right).

The welcoming event was also made festive by a hadrah (traditional drum ensemble), which performed the song Tala’al badru ‘alaina (The full moon has come to us). This song was sung when Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) arrived in Medina.

A representative from MER-C’s presidium, Dr. Zekky Eko Triwahyudi, expressed appreciation to Al-Fatah Boarding School for its ongoing cooperation with MER-C in the Gaza mission. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)