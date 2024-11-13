Two MER-C Volunteers in Gaza Return to Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Two volunteers of Medical Emergency Rescue Commitee (MER-C) in the Gaza strip, Reza Ardilla Kurniawan dan Fikri Rafi’ul returned to Indonesia.

They are very happy reuniting with their families, but sad and hard to leave the people of Gaza.

“It feels sad and hard to leave Gaza because it is ongoing war condition. They (Gaza people) really need is,” they told MINA on Tuesday.

Fikri had been in Gaza for years since 2020. Meanwhile, Reza had been 10 years in Gaza since 2013.

During their time in Gaza, Fikri dan Reza accompanied the MER-C medical team who stationed there.

“Since the arrival of the first until the fifth teams in Gaza, we had always been with them and provided health services to the people of Gaza,” they said.

For the sixth team, Fikri and Reza were only able to meet in front of the crossing entry point.

Both remain hopeful that, on day, have the opportunity to return to Gaza if given the chance. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)