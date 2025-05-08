Indonesian Humanitarian Doctor Raises Concern Over Nation’s Role in Gates-Backed TB Vaccine Trials

Jakarta, MINA – Prominent humanitarian physician Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad has raised serious concerns about Indonesia potentially becoming a clinical trial site for a new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine supported by U.S. philanthropist Bill Gates. He called on the Indonesian government to approach such international collaborations with greater scrutiny and caution.

“Why did the President so quickly give approval? We haven’t thoroughly reviewed the proposal, assessed the risks, or considered the long-term implications,” said Dr. Sarbini during a radio discussion on Radio Silaturahim, Thursday.

While acknowledging Bill Gates’ global philanthropic reputation, especially in funding vaccine access and debt relief in low-income countries, Dr. Sarbini cautioned against overlooking the commercial interests behind such initiatives.

“Ultimately, this is still part of a business model. We must not automatically place our trust in these programs, particularly when they directly affect public health,” he warned.

Indonesia currently ranks as the country with the second-highest TB burden in the world, following India. Although this makes TB a national health priority, Dr. Sarbini questioned why Indonesia was selected for clinical trials over other countries.

“We were previously third after China. Now we’re second. But why are we being targeted as a primary testing ground?” he asked.

He further noted that since 2009, Indonesia has received over $ 159 million from global institutions for health initiatives, including vaccination campaigns. While such funding has helped strengthen the health sector, he warned of the risk of dependency or emotional allegiance that could undermine strategic autonomy.

Dr. Sarbini also drew attention to historical precedents, such as the controversial U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) in Indonesia, which was eventually closed due to sovereignty and ethical concerns.

“We must avoid becoming a testing ground again. NAMRU should serve as a cautionary tale. The long-term consequences of such arrangements can be profound,” he said.

Despite these concerns, Dr. Sarbini praised Bio Farma, Indonesia’s state-owned vaccine manufacturer, for its role in producing 70% of the global supply of the BCG vaccine. However, he emphasized that curative efforts alone are insufficient in eradicating TB.

“TB has existed in Indonesia for as long as I can remember, and it continues to persist. This shows that treatment isn’t enough. We need a stronger emphasis on prevention, public education, and robust health infrastructure from the national to grassroots levels,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

