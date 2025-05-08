SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Humanitarian Doctor Raises Concern Over Nation’s Role in Gates-Backed TB Vaccine Trials

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

2 Views ㅤ

Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad (photo: doc MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Prominent humanitarian physician Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad has raised serious concerns about Indonesia potentially becoming a clinical trial site for a new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine supported by U.S. philanthropist Bill Gates. He called on the Indonesian government to approach such international collaborations with greater scrutiny and caution.

“Why did the President so quickly give approval? We haven’t thoroughly reviewed the proposal, assessed the risks, or considered the long-term implications,” said Dr. Sarbini during a radio discussion on Radio Silaturahim, Thursday.

While acknowledging Bill Gates’ global philanthropic reputation, especially in funding vaccine access and debt relief in low-income countries, Dr. Sarbini cautioned against overlooking the commercial interests behind such initiatives.

“Ultimately, this is still part of a business model. We must not automatically place our trust in these programs, particularly when they directly affect public health,” he warned.

Also Read: President Prabowo Meets Bill Gates to Strengthen Global Health Cooperation

Indonesia currently ranks as the country with the second-highest TB burden in the world, following India. Although this makes TB a national health priority, Dr. Sarbini questioned why Indonesia was selected for clinical trials over other countries.

“We were previously third after China. Now we’re second. But why are we being targeted as a primary testing ground?” he asked.

He further noted that since 2009, Indonesia has received over $ 159 million from global institutions for health initiatives, including vaccination campaigns. While such funding has helped strengthen the health sector, he warned of the risk of dependency or emotional allegiance that could undermine strategic autonomy.

Dr. Sarbini also drew attention to historical precedents, such as the controversial U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) in Indonesia, which was eventually closed due to sovereignty and ethical concerns.

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur Urges Muslims to Strengthen Brotherhood and Pray for Al-Aqsa

“We must avoid becoming a testing ground again. NAMRU should serve as a cautionary tale. The long-term consequences of such arrangements can be profound,” he said.

Despite these concerns, Dr. Sarbini praised Bio Farma, Indonesia’s state-owned vaccine manufacturer, for its role in producing 70% of the global supply of the BCG vaccine. However, he emphasized that curative efforts alone are insufficient in eradicating TB.

“TB has existed in Indonesia for as long as I can remember, and it continues to persist. This shows that treatment isn’t enough. We need a stronger emphasis on prevention, public education, and robust health infrastructure from the national to grassroots levels,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: The Fall of Israel is Only a Matter of Time: Prof. El-Awaisi

TagBill Gates philanthropy criticism Bio Farma vaccine production dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad Gates Foundation TB vaccine humanitarian doctor warning Indonesia clinical trials scrutiny Indonesia global vaccine role Indonesia health sector funding Indonesia second-highest TB burden Indonesia TB vaccine trial concerns NAMRU controversy reminder public health infrastructure Indonesia public health sovereignty Indonesia strategic autonomy in health TB eradication strategies TB prevention over treatment TB vaccine ethical concerns vaccine dependency risks vaccine trial ethics vaccine trial transparency

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Humanitarian Doctor Raises Concern Over Nation’s Role in Gates-Backed TB Vaccine Trials

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

President Prabowo Meets Bill Gates to Strengthen Global Health Cooperation

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

MER-C Has Sent 34 Volunteers Sent to Gaza since October 7

  • Monday, 12 August 2024 - 22:31 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Commit to always Representing Indonesian People in Gaza

  • Monday, 10 June 2024 - 08:45 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Criticizes Closure of Seven Palestinian Human Rights Organizations

  • Tuesday, 23 August 2022 - 07:59 WIB
Load More
US Airstrikes target Yemen (photo: Video Grab)
International

Israel, Backed by US, Launches Airstrikes on Yemen

  • Tuesday, 6 May 2025 - 09:36 WIB
Europe

Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:47 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Launches “Desa Cendekia” to Address Global Crises With Faith and Innovation

  • Tuesday, 6 May 2025 - 16:31 WIB
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:31 WIB
Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

India Launches Missile Strikes on Pakistan, Escalating Regional Tensions

  • Wednesday, 7 May 2025 - 08:28 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigade Ambushes Israeli Occupation Forces Again in Khan Younis

  • Wednesday, 7 May 2025 - 23:08 WIB
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Israel Bombs Two Schools in Gaza, 49 Martyred

  • Wednesday, 7 May 2025 - 22:17 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • 16 hours ago
Asia

Kashmir Cleric Urges Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 20:05 WIB
International

Armed Groups Begin Handover of Heavy Weapons in Damascus Following Agreement

  • Monday, 5 May 2025 - 07:57 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us