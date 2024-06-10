MER-C Commit to always Representing Indonesian People in Gaza

[Illustration] Chairman of the MER-C Presidium, Doctor Sarbini Abdul Murad gives a speech in a Palestinian solidarity action in front of the Palestinian Embassy, ​​Jakarta, Sunday (21/5/2023). [Photo: AWG]

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Presidium of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad said that the medical humanitarian organization would continue to be committed to being a representative of the Indonesian people to help Palestine directly.

“God willing, MER-C will always send doctors to Palestine to be representatives of the Indonesian people there,” said Sarbini while giving a speech at a Palestinian solidarity action at the Horse Statue, Jakarta on Sunday.

Doctor Ben, as he is known, revealed that currently there are seven MER-C volunteers still remaining in Rafah, southern Gaza.

He hopes for prayers from all Indonesian people for the safety of these volunteers so that they can carry out their humanitarian duties well, helping the Palestinian people.

“There was a volunteer of ours who sewed the head of a small child in Gaza who was injured with blood pouring out. The small child was stitched without anesthesia because of limited medical drugs. So never forget to help Palestine,” he said.

In this action, thousands of people from various regions in Indonesia gathered at the Horse Statue to voice Palestinian solidarity and condemnation of Zionist Israel.

From MINA’s monitoring at the location, the demonstrators looked enthusiastic, waving the Palestinian flag and singing songs of support for the occupied country. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)