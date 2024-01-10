MER-C Continues to Distribute Food Aid to Palestinian Refugees in South Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), through its volunteers in the Gaza Strip, continues to distribute food aid to Palestinian refugees in Khan Younis, South Gaza.

One of the MER-C volunteers in Gaza, Fikri Rofiul Haq, said that for this food aid, he and local MER-C volunteers slaughtered 15 goats with a total of 300 kg of meat and cooked around 75 kg of rice to be distributed to 1600 Palestinian refugees, according to the statement. written MER-C on Wednesday.

“In Shaa Allah, today we will make a big meal for Palestinian refugees at two schools near the European hospital, because it is the tradition of Gazans that every Friday they have a big meal with their family, relatives or friends,” said Fikri.

Fikri said that actually Gaza people usually eat bread. They don’t eat rice every day. Only on Fridays during this big meal, they eat rice together.

“However, during this war we eat as is, because things are increasingly difficult and conditions are very worrying,” he said.

He revealed that their plan was to slaughter cattle which usually weigh 500, 600 kg to 1 ton. However, currently, the stock is no longer available. Finally, Fikri said he still got a cow weighing 350 kg, which if you cut two cows, the total weight could reach 700 kg.

“But yesterday when we went to Rafah there were only cows weighing 180 to 200 kg. It’s very small.” he said.

“We are also looking for finished beef (which has been slaughtered) for 350 kg initially and one kilo of beef costs 50 shekels or 200 thousand rupiah, so a total of 70 million for a large meal for the two schools. “But we also didn’t get the meat, so we replaced it with 15 goats,” he added.

He further revealed that previously only 1,200 Gaza residents took refuge in the school. However, this has now increased to more than 1600 including injured victims.

The MER-C ready-to-eat food program in refugee camps in the Southern Gaza Strip has been running since November 30 2023.

Every day, for more than a month, two MER-C volunteers who are still remaining in the Gaza Strip, Fikri Rofiul Haq and Reza Aldilla Kurniawan, assisted by local staff, have been trying to hold regular ready-to-eat food programs for more than 1,200 refugees.

Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip to date have killed at least 22,800 Palestinians and injured more than 58,400 others.

Israel’s onslaught has caused devastation in Gaza, with 60% of the area’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Fikri himself reported that currently Israeli drones are still passing through the skies of Gaza. The sounds of gunfire between Palestinian fighters and Israeli troops are also often heard from the borders. The distance between the refugee camp they were in and the border was only 2 km so it could be heard very clearly. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)