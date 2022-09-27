MER-C Condemns Attacks of Jewish Extremists in Al Aqsa Mosque Complex

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) condemned the attack and worship rituals carried out by Jewish extremists at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in the occupied City of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Sunday morning.

“This provocation should be condemned, because the practice of Jewish extremist rituals which are closely guarded by Israeli security officers has damaged the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and provoked clashes with Muslims,” ​​said Sarbini Abdul Murad, Chair of the MER-C Presidium, in a written statement on Tuesday.

Sarbini regretted the incident that had happened repeatedly. According to him, these kinds of actions were deliberately created by Israel to provoke clashes and lead to attacks on Palestinian civilians.

For this reason, Sarbini urged Jordan as the party responsible for the security and sanctity of Al-Quds to take firmer steps against extremist provocations supported by the security forces.

He also called on the peace-loving international community not to be silent in responding to this.

“We call on the international community not to be silent and to continue to voice criticism and criticism of Israel for which there are no signs of establishing peace with the Palestinians,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)