Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli occupation army has closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron to Muslim worshippers, allowing illegal settlers to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Passover, according to a Palestinian official.

Akram Al-Tamimi, Director of the Ibrahimi Mosque, told Anadolu Agency that the mosque will remain closed for two days. “Palestinian worshippers are banned from approaching the site under tight security conditions,” he said.

Meanwhile, he added, all sections of the mosque have been opened to illegal settlers.

Passover, commemorating the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt during the time of Prophet Moses, is one of the most significant Jewish religious holidays.

Located in the Old City of Hebron, the Ibrahimi Mosque is a religious and historical site under Israeli occupation. Around 400 illegal settlers live in the area, heavily guarded by approximately 1,500 Israeli soldiers.

The closure comes in the context of a long history of restrictions placed on Muslim worshippers at the site. In 1994, following a massacre by an illegal settler that left 29 Palestinian worshippers dead, Israeli authorities divided the mosque, allocating 63% of its space, including the main prayer room, to Jews, and 37% to Muslims. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

