SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

2 Views

Israel violates religious sites 184 times in two months (Foto: OnIslam)

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli occupation army has closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron to Muslim worshippers, allowing illegal settlers to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Passover, according to a Palestinian official.

Akram Al-Tamimi, Director of the Ibrahimi Mosque, told Anadolu Agency that the mosque will remain closed for two days. “Palestinian worshippers are banned from approaching the site under tight security conditions,” he said.

Meanwhile, he added, all sections of the mosque have been opened to illegal settlers.

Passover, commemorating the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt during the time of Prophet Moses, is one of the most significant Jewish religious holidays.

Also Read: Hamas Offers to Release All Israeli Captives in Exchange for Ceasefire, Israeli Withdrawal

Located in the Old City of Hebron, the Ibrahimi Mosque is a religious and historical site under Israeli occupation. Around 400 illegal settlers live in the area, heavily guarded by approximately 1,500 Israeli soldiers.

The closure comes in the context of a long history of restrictions placed on Muslim worshippers at the site. In 1994, following a massacre by an illegal settler that left 29 Palestinian worshippers dead, Israeli authorities divided the mosque, allocating 63% of its space, including the main prayer room, to Jews, and 37% to Muslims. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 1,500 Israeli Armoured Troops Demand End to Gaza War

Tag1994 massacre Akram Al-Tamimi hebron Ibrahimi Mosque illegal settlers Israeli army Israeli occupation Jewish Holiday mosque closure Muslim worshippers Palestinian rights Passover Prophet Moses Religious Restrictions West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

none

Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli Army Demolishes Christian Saint George Statue in South Lebanon (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
International

Israeli Army Demolishes Christian Saint George Statue in South Lebanon

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Over 1,500 Israeli Armoured Troops Demand End to Gaza War

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Extremist Jewish Storm Aqsa Mosque Amid Tight Restrictions on Muslim Worshipers

  • 7 hours ago
Israeli soldiers killed and wounded. (Quds Press)
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Warns of Troop Shortages Amid Gaza War

  • 23 hours ago
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Capture of Israeli Force in Rafah

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 06:24 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
America

Protesters Rally in Times Square Demanding Release of Detained Mahmoud Khalil

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 21:28 WIB
International

UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 11:42 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
America

Austrians Favor Boycotting US Goods Over Trump’s Trade Policies

  • Friday, 11 April 2025 - 10:43 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Sends 20 Preachers to the UAE for Religious Moderation Training

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 11:53 WIB
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Declares Support for Jihad Fatwa Against Israel

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 21:36 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us