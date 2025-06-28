SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Armed Israeli Settlers Demolish Structures, Attack Homes and Fields South of Hebron

Armed settlers overlook a Palestinian village south of Nablus during confrontations following the setting on fire of Palestinian-owned fields on Jan. 1, 2010. (AFP/Jaafar Ashtiyeh/File)

Hebron, MINA – Armed Israeli settlers on Friday demolished an agricultural structure, bulldozed land, and attacked Palestinian homes and agricultural fields in the southern Hebron area, according to local sources.

Osama Makhmara, a local anti-settlement activist, told WAFA that a group of armed colonists from the illegal settlement of Otniel used a bulldozer to destroy a 50-square-meter agricultural shack in the Khillet al-Farra area west of Yatta, which belonged to a local resident. The colonists also razed the surrounding farmland.

In the Khillet al-Hummus area, southeast of Yatta, colonists assaulted the home of resident Mohammad Abdullah Obaid, smashing windows and looting furniture, equipment, and mobile phones belonging to his wife and son to prevent them from documenting the attack.

Following the raid, Israeli forces detained Obaid for several hours and subjected him to interrogation.

The colonists also vandalized a sanitary unit, released their cattle into residents’ fields and around homes, leading to the uprooting and destruction of numerous fruit-bearing grapevines and other trees, as well as the complete devastation of the irrigation network. []

News Channel

