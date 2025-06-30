SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Armed Israeli Settlers Destroy Palestinian Farmland in Masafer Yatta

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Photo: WAFA

West Bank, MINA Armed Israeli illegal settlers under heavy protection from Israeli occupation soldiers, uprooted and destroyed approximately 150 olive saplings on Monday in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, according to local sources, Wafa reported.

Osama Makhamreh, a local anti-settlement activist, reported that the colonists targeted saplings belonging to Mohammad Makhamreh in the Igzaywa area near Susiya village. The colonists also smashed fencing around the farmland.

In a separate incident, colonists carried out excavation work on Palestinian-owned land in Khirbet Ikhlaal al-Adra, located on the eastern side of Wadi al-Jawaya in Masafer Yatta, as part of efforts to expand a nearby settlement.

Additionally, colonists cut through fencing around land owned by Saeed Al-Amour in Khirbet Al-Rakeez, allowing their livestock to graze freely on crops and trees.

Israeli authorities later declared the entire area a closed military zone, prohibiting Palestinian residents from accessing their own land for 24 hours. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

