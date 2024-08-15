MER-C Builds Emergency Wells and Latrines for Rohingya Refugees in Pidie, Aceh

Pidie, Aceh, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has built emergency wells and latrines for Rohingya refugees in Gampong Kulee, Pidie Regency, Aceh.

In a video shared on MER-C’s Instagram on Wednesday, local residents of Gampong Kulee and several refugees are seen working together to build the wells and latrines.

The facilities are being set up behind the refugee tents located on the shores of Kulee Village, Batee District, where 172 refugees have been living for nearly a year. The refugees include children, adults, and the elderly.

Ira Hadiati, MER-C Aceh Coordinator, noted that due to a lack of clean water and adequate latrine facilities, many refugees are suffering from skin conditions such as scabies and other dermatological issues.

Previously, there was a well that became contaminated because it was too close to a waste pit, rendering the water unfit for use.

Ira explained that the emergency latrines are being constructed with tarps to provide additional bathroom facilities, as no permanent facilities have yet been built in this refugee area.

MER-C is urging the community to help build latrines and wells, as these are essential basic needs for the refugees.

Previously, MER-C also provided medical services and humanitarian aid to hundreds of Rohingya refugees in the Mina Raya Refugee Camp, Pidie City, Aceh. MER-C distributed aid includes food packages, medicines, hygiene kits for adults and children, and religious supplies. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)