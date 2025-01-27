Rohingya Immigrant Gives Birth at Peureulak Regional Hospital, East Aceh

Peureulak, MINA – A Rohingya immigrant named Nur Begom (27) gave birth to a baby girl at Sultan Abdul Aziz Syah Regional General Hospital (RSUD) in Peureulak, East Aceh on Sunday.

Nur Begom is the wife of Mufijur Rahman (27 years old). They are part of a group of Rohingya immigrants who arrived at the shore of Gampong Kuala Parek, Sungai Raya District, local media AJNN reported, as quoted by MINA on Sunday.

The baby girl weighed 3.5 kg and measured 50 cm in length. A day before giving birth, Nur Begom experienced abdominal pain and was brought to the hospital for medical care.

This birth adds to the number of babies born to Rohingya immigrant mothers in East Aceh. Previously, on January 9, 2025, a Rohingya refugee named Sabekun Nahar (35 years old) gave birth to a healthy baby boy at the same hospital.

Both the mother and baby are in good health and are still receiving care. The hospital and local authorities continue to coordinate to ensure the health of both mother and child and provide necessary support.

The Rohingya immigrants who arrived in East Aceh are part of a group of refugees fleeing violence and discrimination in their home country of Myanmar.

In recent years, many of them have been stranded in Indonesian waters, including in Aceh, after taking dangerous sea journeys. East Aceh, with its strategic location, has often been a landing point for Rohingya refugees.

Their presence in East Aceh has posed challenges for authorities in providing shelter, humanitarian aid, as well as healthcare and education services.

The condition of the refugees is concerning, with many needing medical treatment and basic assistance. Furthermore, their legal status in Indonesia is often unclear, as they are neither official asylum seekers nor legal immigrants.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

