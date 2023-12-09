Widodo: Indonesia to Take Firm Action against TIP Related to Rohingya Refugees

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo said there were strong suspicions of criminal acts of human trafficking (TIP) related to the increasing number of Rohingya refugees entering Indonesia, especially to Aceh.

“I received reports about the increasing number of Rohingya refugees entering Indonesian territory, especially Aceh Province. “There are strong suspicions that there is involvement of a criminal trafficking network (TIP) in this flow of refugees,” said Jokowi in Jakarta, Friday (8/12).

He emphasized that the government would take firm action against TIP perpetrators regarding the influx of Rohingya refugees.

“The Indonesian government will take firm action against perpetrators of TIP,” he stressed.

The President further said that the government would provide temporary assistance for Rohingya refugees while still prioritizing the interests of local communities. Apart from that, the Indonesian government will also continue to coordinate with international organizations to handle the Rohingya refugee problem.

“Temporary humanitarian assistance to refugees will be provided by prioritizing the interests of local communities,” he concluded. (R/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)