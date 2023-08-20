Meets Their Demands, 1,000 Palestinian Prisoners Suspend Hunger Strike

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoners Movement announced the suspension of the collective hunger strike of 1,000 prisoners in Israeli prisons after obtaining their rights, Arab48 reported.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Movement Higher National Emergency Committee said the prisoners began an open hunger strike on Thursday to protest the acts of torture imposed by Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Movement indicated the prisoners were suspending their hunger strike after their demands were met

The acts of torture applied to Palestinian prisoners include arbitrary and compulsory transfer from one prison to another, depriving them of adequate use of bathrooms, repeated raids by Israeli occupation forces on cells, refusing family visits and others.

The Palestinian Prisoner Information Office said in a statement that the Israeli prison service has recently stepped up acts of torture against Palestinian prisoners with raid campaigns, most recently in sections 3 and 4 of Nagev prison.

According to the statement, the prison administration also transferred a number of detainees to Raymond prison.

Director of the Prisoner Information Office, Ahmed Al-Qidra said, after the prisoners went on a collective strike, all Palestinians should declare mobilization and take to the streets to support the prisoners in their battle against the wardens’ oppression.

He called for a mass action as an expression of people’s anger at Israel’s aggression against the prisoners.

Earlier, Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Ofer Prison and called for harsher treatment of Palestinian prisoners.

“The policies that I lead as the minister in charge of the Israeli Prison Service should be known to everyone. That “it is starting to be implemented,” said Ben-Gvir. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)