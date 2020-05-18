Makassar Suggests Eid Al-Fitr Prayers Held in Mosque

Makassar, MINA – The Government of Makassar City, South Sulawesi has hinted that the Eid Al-Fitr 1441 Hijriyah prayer could be held at the nearest mosque.

“It can be all in the mosque and in each mosque. Why not in the field? It is feared coming from various people, this is what we do not want to have cross contact,” said Mayor of Makassar City Yusran Yusuf at the Covid-19 Main Post of Makassar City on Monday.

According to him, Eid prayers this year will continue to be carried out, provided the conditions are required to run a health protocol that is to keep a distance, wear a mask and check body temperature before entering the mosque.

“Eid prayers are also like that. We might decide for a while, but the point is we will do a health protocol. And one day before we do the SOP socialization. Each mosque must have a body temperature check,” Yusran said as quoted from Republika.

He explained what meant by each mosque was a mosque that was in a residential community, including complex areas or housing areas whose citizens knew each other.

“Each mosque’s relative people know each other, and we have observed that the complex mosque has implemented (health protocol), they guarantee and take responsibility there,” he said.

The implementation of Eid prayers at the mosque, including can be used in the mosque yard of the local settlement. However, before prayer, all worshipers must be tested for body temperature.

“In the mosque and its grounds can be used and we hope that health care can be maximized, we pray that this virus will soon be removed,” he said.

Previously, Makassar City Government had invited a coordination meeting with various groups of both ulemas, community leaders, and the Indonesian National Police to discuss preparations for this year’s Eid.

The meeting which was held in the Sipakata Room of the Makassar Mayor’s Office produced several important points which will be taken into consideration at the next meeting.

“In general, the scholars say they have missed the mosque, but basically they will still follow the government’s instructions,” Yusran said.

In addition, an emphasis on technical instructions must also be done, including ensuring that all people meet health protocols, namely wearing masks, keeping a distance, as well as diligently washing hands or using a hand sanitizer. (T/RE1)

