Mae-C Performs Theatrics at the Women’s Action to Defend Palestine “Open the Gaza Blockade”

Theatrical performance during the Women's Action to Defend Palestine in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta, Monday, November 20 2023. (Photo: Angga/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Muslim organization, Maemuna Center (Mae-C), performed a theatrical performance of women defending Palestine with the tagline “Open the Gaza Blockade”, in front of the US Embassy, ​​Jakarta on Monday.

The theatrical action was a form of Indonesian women’s concern regarding the situation in Palestine, performed by Muslim representatives from North Jakarta and Cileungsi, Bogor Regency.

The theater depicts the sadness of Palestinian women who lost their families due to Israeli attacks.

Speaking in front of hundreds of Muslim women who were present in front of the US Embassy, ​​AWG Presidium Nur Ikhwan Abadi said that this action was to voice Indonesian women’s support for the independence of the Palestinian people.

“On this morning’s occasion we can come together to voice our concerns and support for the Palestinian Muslims. “Today we can prove that the role of Muslim women, especially Indonesian women, in supporting Palestinian independence is very large,” said Nur Ikhwan.

“Hopefully with this action, with the strength of Muslim women, our demands to stop the war and open the Rafah border will soon be granted by Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala,” he continued.

The action coordinator Umi Magfirah said that this action was a form of solidarity for brothers and sisters in Palestine who were occupied by Zionist Israel.

“The action of women defending Palestine with the tagline ‘Open the Gaza Blockade’ is an action carried out by Indonesian women as a form of solidarity for their brothers and sisters in Palestine who are now suffering because of the occupation by Zionist Israel,” he said.

The series of events in this action include; reading a statement by chairman Mae-C, raising funds, speeches from regional representatives and theatrical performances.

Apart from that, the action which started at 06.30 WIB was attended by participants from several regions, Jakarta greater, West Java, Central Java, Lampung and so on. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)