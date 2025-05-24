SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands of Protesters at Downing Street Demand UK Halt Arms Sale to Israel

Activists drop a banner from Westminster Bridge, calling on Labor leader Keir Starmer to say he'll end arms sales to Israel if he becomes prime minister, on 3 June 2024, in London, Uk [Luca Marino]
London, MINA – Thousands of demonstrators assembled outside 10 Downing Street on Friday in an “Emergency Protest, Stop Arming Israel, Words Are Not Enough,” urging the UK government to end arms exports to Israel and take tangible steps to address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and other pro-Palestinian groups, the protest followed the UK government’s strongest condemnation yet of Israel’s actions in Gaza, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy calling the assault “egregious” and the suffering “abominable.”

Despite this rhetoric, activists argue the government’s actions fall short. Protesters held signs reading “Children are being killed in Gaza” and “Stop arming Israel.” British activist John Rees told the crowd, “Starmer has lost this country on the question of Palestine,” accusing the government of hypocrisy and demanding immediate policy changes.

PSC reinforced this message, stating, “We must demand our government take immediate action to end complicity in Israel’s genocide.”

Since October 2023, Gaza health authorities report over 54,000 Palestinian deaths. Activists say the UK continues to approve arms licenses, including for components in F-35 fighter jets used by Israel. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, present at the protest, criticized the inconsistency between government statements and ongoing arms exports.

In September 2024, the UK suspended 30 of 350 active export licenses, yet campaigners claim arms supply increased under remaining licenses. Corbyn announced plans to introduce a Gaza (Independent Public Inquiry) Bill on June 4 to investigate the UK’s potential role in war crimes.

Legal efforts are also mounting, with campaigners taking the government to court for allegedly violating domestic and international law by allowing arms sales that may contribute to war crimes.

As the protest concluded, demonstrators pledged to continue pressing for justice and accountability. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

