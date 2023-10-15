Thousand of Indonesian Muslims Read Al-Qur’an and Pray together for Palestine

Action to read Al-Qur'an and pray together for Palestine in the National Monument (Monas) area, Central Jakarta, Sunday, October 15 2023. (Photo: Anshorullah/AWG)

Jakarta, MINA – More than a thousand Muslims gathered in the Central Jakarta National Monument area on Sunday morning, carrying out a peaceful demonstration reading the Al-Qur’an and praying together as a form of support for Palestine who is fighting against Israel.

The action which was coordinated by Aqsa Working Group (AWG) to coincide with Car Free Day in Jakarta.

The action, which lasted until 10.00 a.m, was led by Imam Jama’ah Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur who read Al-Qur’an Surah Al-Isra and said prayers together.

The Presidium of AWG Anshorullah said that he chose the action of reading the Qur’an and praying together in the hope that Allah would send help to the Palestinian people.

“The masses came from variou8s areas of Jakarta and surrounding areas, including from Cikampek and Banten. “We also carried out fundraising actions to help Palestine,” said Anshorullah to MINA News.

Waliyul Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin Jabodetabek Region Ustaz Nuruddin said that the selection of the Al-Qur’an Surah Al-Isra was read because in it Allah promised victory for the Muslims, especially for Muslims in Palestine who were fighting to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque from Israeli occupation power.

Currently, since October 7 2023, Palestinian fighters are fighting to demand their right to independence from Israeli occupation. At the same time, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are suffering massacres by Israeli military attacks.

Actions of the world solidarity with the Palestinian people have been carried out, not only in Muslim countries, but also in various Western countries. They also condemned Israel for carrying out genocidal practices against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip under the pretext of attacking Palestinian fighting sites. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)