M5 Earthquake Shakes Bandung, No Tsunami Potential

Bandung, MINA – An earthquake struck Bandung Regency, West Java on Wednesday at around 9:41 WIB, with a magnitude of 5.0, based on warnings distributed by the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

Not long after, social media has been enlivened by status uploads and videos showing the panic of Bandung and Garut residents. However, BMKG emphasized that the earthquake had no tsunami potential.

Quoting BMKG’s X social media, the earthquake was located at 7.19 South latitude and 107.67 East longitude. This is about 24 kilometers (km) from Bandung Regency.

“Depth: 10 km, no tsunami potential,” BMKG said.

Circulating photos and videos of the impact of the earthquake. In the information received by minanews.net, the earthquake damaged a number of buildings and houses. Some tiles from buildings and houses were seen falling.

A number of affected residents also scattered to find a safe location.

Many screams were also heard from residents who were panicking due to the earthquake.

However, it is not yet known exactly how severe the damage was caused by the earthquake, which experienced several aftershocks that were felt all the way to Garut. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)