Earthquake Hits Garut, West Java,  Thousands of Houses Damaged

Garut, MINA – The 4.9 magnitude earthquake that rocked Garut Regency, West Java on Wednesday damaged thousands of houses and buildings.

On the second day after the earthquake, the Garut Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) recorded that 1,238 buildings were damaged, including 1,197 houses, 21 places of worship, and 20 schools.

“Thousands of buildings were affected, we are currently still classifying the damage categories, light, moderate or heavy,” said Head of Garut BPBD Aah Anwar to the media crew on Thursday.

He said that his party is currently focusing on distributing aid needed by the victims, one of which is in the most affected area, namely in the Pasirwangi District.

BPBD also said that it has prepared a location to be used as a temporary evacuation site in Barusari Village.

“We are also preparing for evacuation. Because indeed the results of observations in the field show that many people are at risk when they return home, worried about aftershocks,” he said.

Aah appealed to the public to remain vigilant, because since Wednesday there have been 5 aftershocks.

The public is also advised not to panic when an earthquake occurs.

“Be vigilant, yes, it is still advised not to panic when aftershocks occur,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

