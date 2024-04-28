Earthquake Hits West Java, a Number of Houses in 11 Districts Damaged

Garut, MINA – Eleven districts in West Java were affected by an earthquake measuring M 6.5 which rocked the Garut Regency, West Java area on Saturday midnight, at 11.29 p.m.

The earthquake caused damage to residents’ houses in a number of areas, although no detailed data has been released by the Provincial Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD).

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) released the latest data, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the South Java Sea, 151 km southwest of Garut Regency with a depth of 10 km. However, BMKG stated that the earthquake did not have the potential for a tsunami.

BPBD West Java Province has reported temporarily regarding damage to residents’ houses and other building facilities. Damage was reported in Tasikmalaya Regency and City, a number of residents’ houses were recorded as damaged in at least nine sub-districts in Tasikmalaya with damage spread across several villages in the sub-district.

Meanwhile in Garut, damage to houses due to the earthquake spread across the districts of Pameungpeuk, Cilawu, Talegong, Wanaraja, Sukawening, Garut Kota, Sucinarasa, Pakenjeng, Singajaya, and a number of villages in the southern region of Garut.

In West Bandung, Bandung, Sukabumi, Ciamis, Pangandaran, Purwakarta and Cimahi City, damage to residents’ houses and other public facilities was also reported. The data released by the West Java Province BPBD is still dynamic and continues to be updated.

West Java BPBD appealed to residents in affected locations to remain alert and report the latest information to officers. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)