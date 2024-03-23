143 Families Affected by Tuban Earthquake in East Java Region

Jakarta, MINA – A total of 143 families were affected in the East Java region due to an earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude which occurred and was centered in Tuban Regency, East Java, Friday at 03.52 pm. The earthquake was centered 130 kilometers northeast of Tuban.

Based on reports summarized by the BNPB Operations Control Center (Pusdalops) as of Saturday at 00.20 am, the details of the heads of affected families are Tuban Regency 10 families, Gresik Regency 130 families, Pamekasan Regency one family head and Surabaya City two heads family.

“Earthquake Info Mag: 6.5, 22-Mar-24 15:52:58 WIB, Lok: 5.76 LS, 112.33 BT (130 km North East of TUBAN-JATIM), Kedlmn: 10 Km ::BMK” wrote Twitter @BMKG, according to the statement which MINA received.

Based on reports, the earthquake caused varying amounts of damage to infrastructure, in Tuban Regency four houses were recorded as heavily damaged, four houses were moderately damaged and two houses were slightly damaged. Apart from that, one village hall suffered quite serious damage and one worship facility was slightly damaged, and one resident’s stable collapsed due to the earthquake shock.

Furthermore, in Gresik Regency there were 19 housing units that were heavily damaged, 61 housing units were moderately damaged and 50 housing units were slightly damaged. A number of public facilities also experienced damage, such as two educational facilities slightly damaged, one educational facility moderately damaged, two mosques heavily damaged, one prayer room moderately damaged, one mosque slightly damaged, one village office and one office building slightly damaged, as well as the Umas Mas’ud Regional Hospital. Sangkapura suffered minor damage.

In the Pamekasan Regency area, it was recorded that one resident’s house was slightly damaged. Meanwhile in the city of Surabaya, two residential units experienced light damage, Unair Hospital and M Soewandhi Hospital experienced light damage. Meanwhile, Soetrasno Regional Hospital in Rembang Regency was also affected, causing patients to be evacuated from the building.

The local BPBD is still carrying out emergency disaster management, including collecting data and monitoring in a number of locations, then setting up refugee tents in the yard of Unair Hospital in Surabaya. Next, they sent personnel to the epicenter of the earthquake on Bawean Island using ships carrying two-wheeled vehicles, refugee tents, plastic tarpaulins, ready-to-eat food to carry out further handling in the area. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)