M 6.5 Earthquake Rocks West Java, Indonesia 

Garut, MINA – An earthquake measuring Magnitude (M) 6.6 was centered in Garut Regency, on Saturday at 11.29 p.m. The earthquake was felt in a number of areas in West Java.

“Earthquake Mag: 6.5, 27-Apr-2024 23:29:47WIB,” wrote the Indonesian Agency for Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics (BMKG) statement.

The location of the earthquake is at coordinates 8.42LS, 107.26BT or 151 km southwest of Garut Regency with a depth of 10 kilometers.

BMKG said that earthquake information prioritizes speed, so the results of data processing are not yet stable and can change as the data is complete.

The earthquake was felt in a number of areas in West Java.

BMKG confirmed that the earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

“There is no potential for a tsunami,” explained BMKG. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)