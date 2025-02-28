SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jama’ah Muslimin Announces 1st Ramadan 1446 H on Saturday

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Bogor, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) has determined that the 1st of Ramadan 1446 H will fall on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur announced this based on reports from the Pusat Observasi Falak (POF) of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), stating that the hilal (crescent moon) was sighted in several monitoring locations, including Bontang (East Kalimantan) and Aceh.

Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur stated that the determination of the beginning of Ramadan is part of the responsibility to guide the Muslim community in worship during Ramadan based on the Quran and Sunnah.

The moon sighting (rukyatul hilal) was carried out on Friday afternoon (February 28), the 29th of Sha’ban 1446 H, across Indonesia. The determination was based on both astronomical calculations (hisab) and moon sighting (rukyatul hilal) globally.

The announcement was made after the Sidang Isbat (moon sighting session) for the beginning of Ramadan by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) at Pondok Pesantren Al-Fatah in Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Jama'ah Muslimin Announces 1st Ramadan 1446 H on Saturday

Indonesia

Jama'ah Muslimin Announces 1st Ramadan 1446 H on Saturday

  • 3 hours ago

