6.5 M Earthquake Shakes North Coast of Java Island

An earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude shook Tuban, East Java again on Friday (22/3) at 15.52 WIB afternoon. (Photo: BMKG)

Tuban, MINA – Based on the BMKG website, an earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude again rocked the Tuban area, East Java and surrounding cities, on Friday at 03.52 afternoon. The earthquake was centered 130 kilometers northeast of Tuban.

“Earthquake Info Mag: 6.5, 22-Mar-24 15:52:58 WIB, Lok: 5.76 LS, 112.33 BT (130 km North East of TUBAN-JATIM), Kedlmn: 10 Km ::BMK” wrote Twitter @BMKG, according to the statement quoted by MINA.

According to residents, the aftershock this time was even bigger than the first earthquake. Due to fear, local residents scattered from their homes and gathered on the street.

Head of the Pasuruan Class II Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, Rully Oktavia Hermawan, said that at least aftershocks had occurred as of 03.00 pm. The earthquake was felt from Bawean Island, Gresik, Tuban, Jepara, Lamongan, Bojonegoro, Surabaya, Kudus, Blora, Pekalongan, Nganjuk, Pacitan Trenggalek, Tulungagung, Sidoarjo, Madiun, Pasuruan, Malang Semarang, Yogyakarta, Banjarmasin, to Sampit.

The cause of the earthquake, he said, was a local fault in the Java Sea with a strike slip movement source mechanism. He emphasized that the earthquake that occurred did not have the potential for a tsunami

“The public is advised to remain calm and alert for aftershocks,” he explained. (T/RE1/P2)

