Activists in Bandung Hold Action to Release of Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

Bandung, MINA – The community groups united in the “Art Solidarity for Palestine” and “Bandung Spirit for Palestine” held a peaceful solidarity action titled Silent March Global Solidarity for Palestine on Wednesday.

The aim of this action was to demand the cessation of genocide and to call for the release of the Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Syifa, along with the staff and all patients detained following the Israeli military raid on the hospital.

The action began at 3:00 PM local time, with participants walking through Asia Afrika Street in Bandung City. They carried posters and banners calling for an end to violence against Palestinians and the release of individuals unjustly detained.

They also urged the international community to increase pressure on the Israeli government to respect human rights and international law.

Furthermore, this action was part of a global solidarity movement in various cities around the world, showing international support for the Palestinian people’s struggle.

The active participation of Bandung’s community in this action reflects their concern and commitment to humanitarian issues in Palestine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)