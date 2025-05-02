Thousands of Gaza Children Face Starvation Due to Israeli Total Blockade: UNICEF

Gaza, MINA – Thousands of Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip are at increasing risk of starvation due to Israel’s continued total blockade, now entering its third month, the United Nations warned on Friday, Al Jazeera reported.

UNICEF reported that more than 9,000 children have been treated for acute malnutrition since the start of 2025, with conditions rapidly deteriorating.

“For two months, children in the Gaza Strip have faced relentless bombardments while being deprived of essential goods, services and lifesaving care,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “With each passing day of the aid blockade, they face the growing risk of starvation, illness and death – nothing can justify this.”

The Israeli government has maintained the blockade, citing pressure on Hamas to release captives held in Gaza. However, no further prisoner exchanges have taken place since an earlier temporary ceasefire. Human rights organizations and legal experts have denounced the blockade as a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which obligates occupying powers to ensure the welfare of civilians.

Amid worsening conditions, displaced parents told Amnesty International that survival now outweighs nutrition. “We just want to fill the stomachs of our children,” one parent said. Hamas officials have accused Israel of using starvation as a deliberate weapon of war.

Healthcare providers in northern Gaza report an extreme lack of food, medicine, and basic nutrition. “Children are in their growing stage and badly need certain nutrients… These are not available,” said Dr. Ahmed Abu Nasir from Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The UN World Food Programme also warned that community kitchens are on the brink of closure due to depleted supplies. The Gaza Health Ministry has reported over 52,400 Palestinian deaths since Israel’s assault began in October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

