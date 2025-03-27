Israeli Court Extends Detention of Gaza’s Dr. Abu Safiya Without Charges

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli court has extended the detention of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, for another six months, citing security concerns without presenting any evidence, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The Be’er Sheva District Court upheld the detention order on Tuesday, following a decision issued by the Commander of the Israeli army’s Southern Command on February 12, 2025, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights reported.

Under Israel’s Unlawful Combatants Law, such detentions must be reviewed by a civilian court within 45 days and subsequently every six months. Al Mezan condemned the law as a tool used by Israeli authorities to imprison Palestinians from Gaza without charge or trial, violating international legal protections.

During the hearing, Israeli prosecutors submitted a “secret file” to the court, claiming Dr. Abu Safiya posed a security threat. However, neither the charges nor the evidence were disclosed. His defense team argued that he was solely performing his medical duties and demanded access to the classified materials, but the court denied the request.

Dr. Abu Safiya was abducted by Israeli forces on December 27, 2024, along with other hospital staff and civilians. He was denied access to his lawyer for 47 days and has reportedly been subjected to torture, solitary confinement, and medical neglect.

Al Mezan stated that his ongoing arbitrary detention violates international law, particularly his right to a fair trial. The court’s refusal to disclose charges or evidence denies the defense any chance to challenge the allegations, undermining basic due process.

The rights group condemned the decision as further proof of Israeli civilian courts’ complicity in maintaining the occupation and enforcing apartheid policies against Palestinians.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been detained under Israel’s Unlawful Combatants Law, a practice that human rights organizations describe as a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

Al Mezan called on the international community—particularly Israel’s allies—to demand the immediate and unconditional release of Dr. Abu Safiya and all arbitrarily detained Palestinians. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

