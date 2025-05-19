Israeli Army Launch Broad Ground Offensive across Northern and Southern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army has officially launched a broad ground offensive across both northern and southern Gaza, marking the start of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” according to a military statement issued Sunday, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The occupation army confirmed the deployment of both active-duty and reserve troops under the Southern Command. Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that Israeli airstrikes had been intensified in recent days to “disrupt enemy preparations” and pave the way for the ground assault.

The escalation coincides with US President Donald Trump’s tour of Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, Israeli strikes killed at least 132 Palestinians on Sunday alone, 61 in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, pushing the three-day death toll to 500. Entire families have been annihilated as Israeli jets target residential homes.

Al-Jazeera reported 15 Palestinians dead or missing after a strike on a house in the Saftawi neighborhood. Strikes on homes in Jabalia belonging to the Maqat and Nasr families killed at least 20 people, mainly women and children.

In Beit Lahia, the Al-Barawi family lost seven members in a separate attack. Heavy bombing in the Tel al-Zaatar area killed five and heavily damaged Al-Awda Hospital.

Civil Defense teams report over 200 people still missing beneath the rubble amid fuel shortages and ongoing bombardments. The cumulative death toll since October 7, 2023, has surpassed 53,300, with over 121,000 wounded.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced that all public hospitals in northern Gaza are now out of service. Beit Hanoun and Kamal Adwan hospitals have been destroyed, and the Indonesian Hospital has been besieged by Israeli forces.

Dr. Marwan Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital, told Al-Jazeera that Israeli troops are firing on anyone moving near the building. The ICU has been directly hit, leaving medical teams unable to operate.

Al-Awda Hospital’s director reported 10 airstrikes near the facility but refused evacuation. Kamal Adwan and Al-Shifa hospitals confirmed they are no longer able to serve the wounded. “Critical patients remain trapped with no help,” said Al-Shifa director Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya.

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that 75% of its emergency vehicles are out of service due to a fuel shortage. Without immediate fuel delivery, all emergency operations could cease within 72 hours. Officials warn that the blockade and ongoing targeting of emergency services have pushed Gaza’s humanitarian crisis to a breaking point and called for urgent international intervention. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

