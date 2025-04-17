SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Hospital Director Held by Israel Faces ‘Inhumane’ Conditions, Lawyer Says

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza (photo: Palinfo)

Gaza, MINA – Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, has been detained by Israel since December under harsh and degrading conditions, said lawyer as reported by Palestine Chronicle on Wednesday.

According to attorney Ghaid Qassem, Dr. Abu Safiya is suffering from severe physical and psychological abuse, including torture and humiliation, in an effort to extract confessions to alleged crimes he denies.

Initially detained during a siege on the hospital, Dr. Abu Safiya was held at the notorious Sde Teiman military base before being moved to Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank.

He endured prolonged solitary confinement, inadequate medical treatment, and denial of legal counsel, according to the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights.

Also Read: Al-Quds Brigades Launch Rocket Attack and Capture Drones in Gaza Operation

His health has deteriorated significantly, with reported arterial tension, cardiac arrhythmia, vision issues, and fractured ribs. He has lost 20 kilograms in two months and remains uncertain of the reason for his detention.

Israeli authorities have labeled him an “illegal combatant” and are reportedly pressuring him to confess to treating Hamas fighters or Israeli captives—accusations he denies. His case remains classified, preventing his legal team from accessing the investigation materials.

An Israeli court recently extended his detention for another six months, citing national security concerns under the Unlawful Combatants Law—legislation criticized for allowing detention without charge or trial.

Al Mezan, along with organizations like the WHO and Amnesty International, continues to urge the international community to press for the immediate and unconditional release of Dr. Abu Safiya and other Palestinians held without due process. []

Also Read: Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

