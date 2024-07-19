Loyalty to Fellow Muslims

By: Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Allah Subhanahu wata’ala says in Surah Al-Mumtahanah [60], verse one, which reads:

يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تَتَّخِذُوا۟ عَدُوِّى وَعَدُوَّكُمْ أَوْلِيَآءَ تُلْقُونَ إِلَيْهِم بِٱلْمَوَدَّةِ وَقَدْ كَفَرُوا۟ بِمَا جَآءَكُم مِّنَ ٱلْحَقِّ يُخْرِجُونَ ٱلرَّسُولَ وَإِيَّاكُمْ ۙ أَن تُؤْمِنُوا۟ بِٱللَّهِ رَبِّكُمْ إِن كُنتُمْ خَرَجْتُمْ جِهَٰدًا فِى سَبِيلِى وَٱبْتِغَآءَ مَرْضَاتِى ۚ تُسِرُّونَ إِلَيْهِم بِٱلْمَوَدَّةِ وَأَنَا۠ أَعْلَمُ بِمَآ أَخْفَيْتُمْ وَمَآ أَعْلَنتُمْ ۚ وَمَن يَفْعَلْهُ مِنكُمْ فَقَدْ ضَلَّ سَوَآءَ ٱلسَّبِيلِ (الممتحنة [٦٠]: ١)

“O you who have believed, do not take My enemies and your enemies as allies, extending to them affection while they have disbelieved in what came to you of the truth, having driven out the Prophet and yourselves [only] because you believe in Allah, your Lord. If you have come out for jihad in My cause and seeking means to My approval, [take them not as friends]. You confide to them affection, but I am most knowing of what you have concealed and what you have declared. And whoever does it among you has certainly strayed from the soundness of the way.” (Q.S. Al-Mumtahanah [60]: 1)

The reason for the revelation of this verse is related to the story experienced by Hatib bin Abi Balta’ah. Hatib was a man from the Muhajirin and also participated in the Battle of Badr.

When the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi wasallam announced the liberation of the city of Mecca, he then commanded the Muslims to prepare.

Therefore, Hatib deliberately wrote a letter addressed to the Quraysh people through his female messenger. His intention was to inform the people of Mecca about the plan that Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi wasallam would carry out. He did this so that he would be considered useful to the Quraysh community.

Then Allah Almighty informed Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi wasallam about it. He then sent a messenger to pursue the woman, and the letter was taken from her.

Through this verse, Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala prohibits believers from making enemies of Allah and the enemies of the believers, namely those who fight against His religion, as allies (close friends).

The loyalty of a Muslim is to Allah Ta’ala, His Messenger, and the believers. Whoever makes Allah, His Messenger, and the believers as helpers in solving all his affairs, surely they will obtain a real victory.

The commentators also explain that Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala strongly criticizes those who make Jews and Christians as loyal allies or helpers, because indeed their true ally who can be relied upon is only Allah Ta’ala, His Messenger, and the believers.

Linguistically, al-wala’ means “loving, defending, and being close.” Technically, al-wala’ means loving the believers because of their faith, in the form of defending, helping, advising, giving loyalty, showing affection, and various rights of other Muslims that must be fulfilled.

As for the opposite of al-wala’, it is al-bara’, which means disassociating oneself, not giving loyalty to enemies of Allah Ta’ala, whether hypocrites or disbelievers. Indeed, for disbelievers who oppose Islam, they must be fought against to stop their wrongdoing and injustice.

It is regrettable if there are some or certain individuals among Muslims who instead make Zionist Jews as close friends, as auliya. This is certainly not in line with the command of Allah Ta’ala in the above-mentioned surah.

Moreover, during the massacres and genocidal actions carried out by Zionist Israel against Muslims in Gaza, Palestine. At a time when Muslims around the world sympathize and assist their oppressed brothers in Gaza. Certainly, visiting the occupied territories, meeting the leaders of Islam’s enemies is an unjustifiable act.

Those who take protectors and guardians other than Allah Ta’ala, their situation is like being in a spider’s house that is weak and fragile. A spider’s house cannot provide protection from heat, rain, and enemy attacks. Similarly, taking a guardian other than Allah Ta’ala will not be able to benefit them even a little.

Those who take protectors and helpers other than Allah Ta’ala, they are the weakest of creatures, including here the Jewish people, because they take helpers and protectors other than Allah Ta’ala. Allah Ta’ala says:

“The example of those who take allies other than Allah is like that of the spider who takes a home. And indeed, the weakest of homes is the home of the spider, if they only knew.” (Quran, Al-Ankabut [29]: 41)

The historical proof of the weakness of the Jews is that they were oppressed by Pharaoh in Egypt. After that, they were enslaved by Nebuchadnezzar in Palestine. In modern times, they were slaughtered by Hitler in Germany. Even now, they cannot defeat the fighters of Palestine, despite being assisted by superpowers. All of this is because the Jews have deviated from the teachings of their religion, taking helpers other than Allah Ta’ala.

The story of the weakness and destruction of the Jewish people should be a valuable lesson for us Muslims, that anyone who takes protectors and helpers other than Allah Ta’ala will certainly be weak, oppressed, subjugated, and unjustly treated.

Anyone who refuses to follow the guidance and laws of the last Prophet and Messenger, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), will surely experience failure, sadness, and misery in this world and the Hereafter.

Anyone who refuses to unite, cooperate, and establish brotherhood (ukhuwah) will surely be defeated by their enemies.

Those who make the Jews their allies live in division among fellow Muslims, so they have no dignity or honor. Their enemies will easily defeat them, dishonor them, expel them, seize their territories, and usurp their rights.

Indeed, the dignity, strength, and honor of a community are given to those who hold firmly to the Quran, make Allah Ta’ala, His Messenger, and the believers their allies, follow His commands, and follow the noble traditions of His Messenger.

It is mentioned in a hadith:

“Nafi’ bin ‘Abdul Harith met ‘Umar in Usfan and at that time ‘Umar appointed Nafi’ to take care of the city of Mecca. ‘Umar asked, ‘Then who will take care of the people of Al Wadi?’ ‘Ibnu Abza,’ Nafi’ replied. ‘Who is Ibnu Abza?’ ‘He is one of our former slaves,’ was the answer. ‘How can you appoint a former slave?’ ‘He knows the Quran and understands the laws of inheritance,’ Nafi’ replied. ‘Indeed, your Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “Indeed Allah raises some people with this Quran and lowers others.”‘ (Narrated by Muslim)

Therefore, our loyalty should only be given to Allah Ta’ala, His Messenger, the believers, and not to His enemies, namely the Jews and the disbelievers who fight against the Muslims. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)