Lebanon Appeals for Arab Support after Explosion

Beirut, MINA – Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on Arab countries today to support Lebanon in the wake of a massive explosion at the Beirut port, Anadolu Agencyreports.

“Lebanon needs any help in every field, and there is great hope in the brotherly Arab countries,” Aoun said in statements following a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, at the presidential palace in Beirut.

“The scale of the disaster is huge,” he said, going on to call on the Arab countries to contribute in the reconstruction of Beirut, MEMO reported.

Aboul Gheit, for his part, said that he assured the Lebanese president of the Arab League’s support to Lebanon.

The pan-Arab League chief said he will participate in an international conference that France seeks to organise to support Lebanon.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)