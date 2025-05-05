Ansarallah Declares Aerial Blockade on Israel, Targets Ben Gurion Airport

Sana’a, MINA – The Yemeni movement Ansarallah announced on Sunday a full-scale aerial blockade on Israel in retaliation for Israel’s decision to expand its military offensive in Gaza, Palestine Chronicle reported.

A spokesperson for the group declared that Yemen will now focus on targeting Israeli airports, especially Ben Gurion Airport, also known as Lod Airport.

“In response to the Israeli escalation,” the spokesperson said, “the Yemeni Armed Forces will impose a comprehensive air blockade by repeatedly targeting airports.” Ansarallah urged all international airlines to cancel flights to Israeli airports to ensure the safety of their aircraft and passengers.

The group also condemned Israeli military strikes on Arab countries, including Lebanon and Syria, asserting Yemen’s refusal to accept regional violations. “Free and independent Yemen will not submit to aggression,” the statement said.

The announcement came after reports confirmed a Yemeni missile struck near Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, bypassing several missile defense layers, including the US-made THAAD and Israel’s Arrow systems. The strike reportedly left a 25-meter-deep crater, and eight people were injured, including one moderately. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

