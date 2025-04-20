Thousands Rally in Tel Aviv to Demand Hostage Release

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis gathered on Saturday in central Tel Aviv, calling for the immediate return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, even if it means ending the ongoing war.

The protest, reported by Yedioth Ahronoth, took place in Hostages Square and included hundreds of relatives of the captives.

Despite growing public pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed in a pre-recorded video that Israel would not cease its military campaign in Gaza until “Hamas’s civil and military capabilities are fully eliminated.”

He also referred to the creation of “security zones” in Lebanon and Syria, raising concerns over sovereignty violations.

Netanyahu criticized Hamas for rejecting a recent deal that would have secured the release of half of the remaining hostages and many deceased bodies, claiming the group’s demands, including a full ceasefire were unacceptable.

In response, Hamas leader in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, expressed readiness for a comprehensive negotiation to release all hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the end of the war, reconstruction efforts, and the lifting of the blockade.

Meanwhile, more than 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the Israeli offensive began in October 2023. Israel is currently facing legal challenges at international courts, including genocide allegations at the International Court of Justice and war crime charges at the International Criminal Court. []

