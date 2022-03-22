Lampung State Islamic University Sign MoU with USIGU Somalia

Bandar Lampung, MINA – In order to encourage the internationalization of campuses, Raden Intan Lampung (RIL) State Islamic University (UIN) cooperates with the US-International Global University (USIGU) Somalia.

The cooperation was marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by both parties online on Monday.

At the signing of the MoU which took place in Arabic, both parties also held an International Webinar which was broadcast on the YouTube channel of Raden Intan Lampung State Islamic University.

The webinar has the theme “Technical Teaching of Arabic for Students.”

The Chancellor of UIN RIL, Prof. Wan Jamaluddin, PhD in his speech conveyed the achievements and achievements of his academic community.

“The achievements that have been achieved encourage UIN Raden Intan to go further, namely to internationalize campuses so that they become universities that get international recognition,” he said.

According to him, campus internationalization requires a revolution in academic culture from local to global.

“This change in academic culture, first of all, requires strengthening the internal academic infrastructure The academic community, both lecturers, students and education staff, must have an international outlook, capacity, facilities and academic services must reflect international quality,” explained the Chancellor.

The Chancellor acknowledged that the leap towards campus internationalization was not easy and required a long struggle. However, he assured that campus internationalization is a must and can be done.

“Otherwise, gradually, we are left behind by the education community. We are in the ICT 4.0 revolution which makes this world without boundaries and fierce competition based on quality,” he continued.

Prof. Wan emphasized that one of the efforts being and will be carried out by UIN RIL in internationalization is to build partnerships with universities in various regions of Asia-Pacific, America, Europe, and Africa.

“In turn, this effort will open our academic horizons and make a significant contribution to the university,” he explained.

He welcomed the signing of the MoU. “I assure you that this MoU will not stop at signing only, but the Vice-Rector and the leadership will implement it in real and mutually beneficial academic activities,” he concluded.

The USIGU Deputy Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Walid Syadzily, said the same thing. He welcomed the collaboration with UIN RIL.

“As a concrete step in implementing the MoU, USIGU will send some of its students to study at Raden Intan Lampung State Islamic University at the beginning of the 2022 school year,” said Walid.

The scope of this collaboration includes joint research, student and lecturer exchanges, curriculum development, publishing scientific papers, and other fields related to academics and training.

It was also present to deliver his remarks at this MoU the Vice Chancellor III of UIN RIL, Dr. Idrus Ruslan M.Ag., while the speaker of the webinar, Dr. Yusuf Baihaqi Lc MA (Vice Dean I Academic Affairs Faculty of Sharia UIN RIL) and Dr Abdurrahman Abdul Ghofar (Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation for Student Affairs USIGU). (T/RE1)

