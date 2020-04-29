Ministry of Health Announces Bandar Lampung Enter Red Zone Covid-19

Bandar Lampung, MINA – The central government announced the city of Bandar Lampung is included in the red zone of the spread of coronavirus pandemic or Covid-19

It was announced by the government through the page https://infinemerging.kemkes.go.id/. On the official website of the government stated the capital of Lampung Province into the area with local transmission of corona virus transmission. Thus, press statement was quoted by MINA on Wednesday, April 29.

Based on the latest data from Lampung Provincial Health Office on Tuesday. Patients confirmed positive Covid-19 again experienced an increase.

Currently, there are 44 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lampung. The latest addition of positive confirmed patients Covid-19 is patients from Way Kanan and Pesawaran region.

Thus the details of the distribution of positive patients from Covid-19, Bandar Lampung City is still the highest with 23 people. Followed by South Lampung (5), North Lampung (4), West Tulangbawang (4), West Lampung (2), Pringsewu (1), Pesawaran (2), Way Kanan (2), and Central Lampung (1).

In this data, Lampung Provincial Health Office has recorded 3,259 people in monitoring (ODP) to date throughout the districts/cities in Lampung Province. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)