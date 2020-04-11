Mount Anak Krakatau Eruption with High Ash 657 M

South Lampung, MINA – The Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) reported an eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau, Lampung on Friday at 10:35 p.m with ash column height observed ± 500 meters above the peak (± 657 m above the sea level).

The gray column is observed with moderate to thick gray intensity leaning north. The eruption is recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 40 mm and a duration of ± 38 minutes 4 seconds.

“From the PVMBG monitoring it can be seen that the eruption continued until Saturday morning at 05.44 a.m,” Head of Information and Communication Data Center National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) Agus Wibowo said in his statement.

He said Region Disaster Management Authority (BPBD) of South Lampung Regency reported the latest conditions in Districts Rajabasa, South Lampung: Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 04.00 a.m. there was no sulfur smell and volcanic ash, rain began to fall.

It was reported by the community in Rajabasa, especially along the coast, namely: Mulih Way, Way Mulih Timur and Kunjir village has gradually returned to their respective homes. Residents are still on guard and patrol to monitor the existing conditions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)