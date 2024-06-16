Thousands of Muslims in Perform Eid al-Adha Prayers in Solidarity with Palestine

The atmosphere of Eid al-Adha 1445 H prayers in Gaza Square, Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, Sunday (16/6/2024) had the theme Defending Palestine. (Photo: Habib/MINA)

South Lampung, MINA – Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Madrasah, Muhajirun Village, Negararatu, Natar District, South Lampung held Eid al-Adha prayers with the theme “Defending Palestine” on Sunday.

The Eid al-Adha prayer which was held in Gaza Square was attended by thousands of people wearing Palestinian scarves.

Apart from that, the prayer area was also decorated with Indonesian and Palestinian flags, as well as a miniature exhibition of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and photos of the current conditions in Palestine, initiated by the humanitarian organization Aqsa Working Group (AWG).

The theme “Defending Palestine” is a form of solidarity with Palestinians who are currently still under Israeli occupation, especially the events they have carried out since October 7 last year which caused more than 100 thousand civilians to be martyred and injured, including journalists and medical personnel.

The Imam and preacher of Eid al-Adha is the main supervisor of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Network throughout Indonesia, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, who conveys the story of the Prophet Ibrahim and his beloved son, Prophet Ismail.

In his sermon, Imaam Yakhsyallah conveyed an important message that can be taken from the story of the Prophet Ibrahim ‘Alaihissalam and his son, Ismail ‘Alaihissalam, which is the origin of the birth of the sacrificial law.

“From the story of Ibrahim and Ismail, we can take at least three messages, namely obedience, sincerity or sincerity, and teaching the people about sacrifice,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

On Eid al-Adha this year, the number of sacrifices at the Al-Fatah Lampung Islamic Boarding School was 17 cows, one buffalo and 37 goats. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)