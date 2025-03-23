Thousands Protest Outside Israeli Embassy in London Against Gaza Assault

London, MINA – Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli embassy in London on Saturday to protest against the ongoing assault on Gaza, Palinfo reported.

The rally, organized by the Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) alongside various pro-Palestine groups, strongly denounced Israeli aggression and the UK government’s role in supporting it.

Protesters chanted against Israeli war crimes and condemned Britain’s continued military cooperation with Israel, including supplying spare parts for warplanes and providing surveillance support for Israeli forces.

Palestinian flags and banners calling for a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners, including Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, were prominently displayed.

Adnan Hmidan, acting chairman of the PFB, emphasized the protest’s significance, stating, “This mobilization is not just a protest; it is a collective outcry against the brutal oppression of the Palestinian people. We demand an immediate end to the UK’s support for Israel’s war machine.”

The demonstration featured speeches from notable figures, including actor Khalid Abdalla, musician Paloma Faith, and actress Juliet Stevenson, who expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and urged the UK government to take action against Israeli violations.

The protest is part of a growing wave of pro-Palestine demonstrations across the UK, as public outrage mounts over the British government’s stance. Organizers pledged to continue their efforts until justice for Palestine is achieved. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

