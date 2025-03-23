SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Thousands Protest Outside Israeli Embassy in London Against Gaza Assault

sajadi Editor : Widi - 33 minutes ago

33 minutes ago

4 Views

Advocacy organizations in UK express solidarity with Palestine Action group File Photo of 'National March for Palestine' in London

London, MINA – Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli embassy in London on Saturday to protest against the ongoing assault on Gaza, Palinfo reported.

The rally, organized by the Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) alongside various pro-Palestine groups, strongly denounced Israeli aggression and the UK government’s role in supporting it.

Protesters chanted against Israeli war crimes and condemned Britain’s continued military cooperation with Israel, including supplying spare parts for warplanes and providing surveillance support for Israeli forces.

Palestinian flags and banners calling for a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners, including Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, were prominently displayed.

Also Read: Deadly Wildfires in South Korea, Killing Four and Displacing 1,500 Residents

Adnan Hmidan, acting chairman of the PFB, emphasized the protest’s significance, stating, “This mobilization is not just a protest; it is a collective outcry against the brutal oppression of the Palestinian people. We demand an immediate end to the UK’s support for Israel’s war machine.”

The demonstration featured speeches from notable figures, including actor Khalid Abdalla, musician Paloma Faith, and actress Juliet Stevenson, who expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and urged the UK government to take action against Israeli violations.

The protest is part of a growing wave of pro-Palestine demonstrations across the UK, as public outrage mounts over the British government’s stance. Organizers pledged to continue their efforts until justice for Palestine is achieved. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill Seven People, Despite Ceasefire

Tagceasefire Gaza protest Israeli aggression Palestinian prisoners Palestinian rights solidarity with Palestine UK Government UK protests war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Thousands Protest Outside Israeli Embassy in London Against Gaza Assault

  • 34 minutes ago
Palestine

Thousands of Palestinians Flee Rafah as Israeli Forces Open

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

Israel Launches Ground Offensive in Northern Gaza as Casualties Mount

  • 2 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Gaza War

  • 9 hours ago
Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill Seven People, Despite Ceasefire

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli Assault on Lebanon (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Hezbollah Denies Involvement in Rocket Fire on Israel, Reaffirms Ceasefire Commitment

  • 14 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia to Face Australia and Bahrain During Ramadan in World Cup Qualifiers

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 16:35 WIB
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
International

Arab Foreign Ministers Meet in Doha to Discuss Gaza Reconstruction

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 17:01 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:47 WIB
America

Trump Shuts Down US-Funded Media, Including Voice of America

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 23:37 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Dozens of Victims’ Israel New Attacks on Gaza Rushed to Indonesian Hospital

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 22:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Recent Airstrikes on Gaza Kill 89 Women, 174 Children

  • Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Palestine

Israel Launches Limited Ground Operation in Gaza as Airstrikes Continue

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 08:02 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 21:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us