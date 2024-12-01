Over 125,000 People Attend National Demonstration for Palestine in London

London, MINA – Over 125,000 people took to the streets of London, UK on Saturday in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The 22nd National Demonstration for Palestine, which started in Park Lane and educated its way to Whitehall, marked a historic moment of unity and resistance, sending a clear message to the British government: the time for complexity is over. Justice must be done, Middle East Monitor reported.

Organised by the Palestine Forum Britain (PFB), Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War Coalition, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, Friends of Al-Aqsa and the Muslim Association of Britain, the march coincided with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Demonstrators voiced a strong call for the UK government to end its support for the brutal Israeli occupation and its violations of international law.

Demonstrators demanded that the UK sever all diplomatic, military and economic ties with Israel and impose an arms embargo.

The march was a call for the UK to uphold its moral and legal obligations, including complying with ICC arrest warrants and ensuring that Israeli war criminals are brought to justice. (T/RE1/P2)

