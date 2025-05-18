SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Europe Sees Mass Protests on Nakba Day Condemning Israeli Actions in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

9 Views

Photo: AA

London, MINA – On May 15, thousands across Europe marked the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, the forced displacement of Palestinians following Israel’s creation in 1948 by staging widespread demonstrations against Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

In Stockholm, a massive rally at Odenplan Square brought together protesters carrying Palestinian flags, photos of victims, and signs decrying Israel’s offensive as genocide. Jewish-born Swedish activist Dror Feiler and Church of Sweden’s Rev. Ann Christin Kristiansson both condemned the attacks, labeling them as targeting civilians rather than resistance fighters.

In London, hundreds of thousands marched to Downing Street, waving keffiyehs and chanting slogans such as “Stop the genocide in Gaza.”

The protest featured prominent figures like actor Khalid Abdalla and MP Jeremy Corbyn. Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, blaming continued arms sales and international silence.

Berlin, Amsterdam, and Athens also witnessed solidarity demonstrations. In Berlin, participants gathered at Potsdamer Platz holding signs like “Your silence is complicity.”

Amsterdam’s Dam Square saw protesters calling for the end of the Gaza blockade, while in Athens, a march to the Israeli Embassy included appeals for a Türkiye-led peace initiative.

The protests came amid escalating violence in Gaza, where over 53,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since October 2023, the majority being women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

