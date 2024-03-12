King Salman’s Iftar Program Returns to Jakarta Istiqlal Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – The iftar program from Servants of the Two Holy Lands, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, is back at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on the first day of fasting Ramadhan 1445 H on Tuesday.

Head of the Religious Attache of the Saudi Arabian Embassy to Indonesia, Sheikh Ahmed bin Essa Al-Hazmi, who was present at the fast breaking event, also distributed 1,000 boxes of rice and dates to the congregation.

“I represent King Salman in the fast breaking and date gift program. We are certainly very grateful for this program because we are bringing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia closer to the Indonesian government. Hopefully, the month of Ramadan will be full of blessings and our lives will be full of blessings,” said Al-Hazmi. in his speech.

Congregants filled the lobby area of ​​the Istiqlal Mosque in rows. Meanwhile, the committee distributed takjil and food to break the fast, while waiting for the Maghrib call to prayer to sound.

According to Al-Hazmi, as many as 20 tons of dates and 150,000 boxes of food were provided to break the fast with Muslims in Indonesia in the holy month of Ramadan 1445 H/2024.

King Salman’s fast breaking program started at the Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta and then continued to a number of regions in Indonesia.

Apart from dates and food, said Al-Hazmi, around 50,000 copies of the Koran will be distributed.

Previously, the Deputy Minister of Religion (Wamenag) of the Republic of Indonesia, Saiful Rahmat Dasuki, appreciated the breaking the fast program as a form of concern from King Salman for all Muslims in the world, including in Indonesia.

“(Distributed) to all Muslims, of course for those who need it so that in this holy month of Ramadhan they can carry out their fasting worship solemnly, calmly and receive blessings from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala,” he said. (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)