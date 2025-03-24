SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrike Targets Residential House in Khan Yunis, Killing Civilians

sajadi Editor : Widi - 50 minutes ago

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinians were killed and wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit a residential house in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday evening, Palinfo reported.

Local media sources reported that the Israeli warplanes targeted a house in the Qizan al-Najjar area, resulting in the deaths of five civilians and injuries to ten others.

Among the victims were identified as Enaam Abdullah Muhammad al-Najjar, Hiba Hussam al-Jazzar, Saeed Eid Abdeen, and Omar Hamed al-Najjar.

The attack occurred just before the Iftar meal, the fast-breaking evening meal for Muslims during Ramadan, a time when many families gather together.

Also Read: Israeli Opposition Leader Calls for Economic Shutdown and Early Elections

This pattern of targeting civilian homes during this specific time highlights the deliberate nature of the Israeli strikes.

This airstrike is part of a broader wave of violence that continues to devastate Gaza. Over the past 24 hours, at least 65 Palestinians have been killed in ongoing Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip.

After a period of relative calm, Gazans are once again fleeing for their lives as Israel resumes its military campaign, abandoning a previously held ceasefire and launching a new air and ground offensive. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Rafah Municipality Warns of Massacre in Tel al-Sultan Amid Israeli Bombardment

Tagair and ground campaign. Casualties in Gaza ceasefire civilian casualties civilian homes Gaza bombing Gaza conflict Gaza Strip Gaza violence humanitarian crisis Iftar Israel Israeli airstrike Israeli warplanes Khan Yunis Middle East Palestinians Qizan al-Najjar Ramadan

Other Related News

