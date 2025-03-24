Israeli Airstrike Targets Residential House in Khan Yunis, Killing Civilians

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinians were killed and wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit a residential house in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday evening, Palinfo reported.

Local media sources reported that the Israeli warplanes targeted a house in the Qizan al-Najjar area, resulting in the deaths of five civilians and injuries to ten others.

Among the victims were identified as Enaam Abdullah Muhammad al-Najjar, Hiba Hussam al-Jazzar, Saeed Eid Abdeen, and Omar Hamed al-Najjar.

The attack occurred just before the Iftar meal, the fast-breaking evening meal for Muslims during Ramadan, a time when many families gather together.

This pattern of targeting civilian homes during this specific time highlights the deliberate nature of the Israeli strikes.

This airstrike is part of a broader wave of violence that continues to devastate Gaza. Over the past 24 hours, at least 65 Palestinians have been killed in ongoing Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip.

After a period of relative calm, Gazans are once again fleeing for their lives as Israel resumes its military campaign, abandoning a previously held ceasefire and launching a new air and ground offensive. []

