Jordan’s King: Aqsa Mosque Doesn’t Accept Sharing or Division

Amman, MINA – Jordan’s King Abdullah II has stressed that the Aqsa Mosque compound does not accept sharing or division of any kind and any attempt to change its legal and historical status quo, Palinfo reported.

“Achieving a just peace based on the two-state solution is our strategic choice that guarantees the establishment of an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state based on the pre-June 4, 1967 lines and with Jerusalem as its capital,” King Abdullah said on Thursday, addressing the parliament.

“Depriving the Palestinian people of their just and legitimate rights is the reason our region has become hostage to conflicts and instability,” he added.

“We have never and will never hesitate to defend Jerusalem, its holy sites, identity and history because the Hashemite custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites is a duty, commitment, and a strong faith,” the King underscored.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)