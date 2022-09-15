Jokowi Receives Letters of Credence from Eight New Foreign Ambassadors

Jokowi Receive Letters of Credence from Eight New Foreign Ambassadors (photo: Humas BPMI Setpres)

Jakarta, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko “Jokowi” Widodo received letters of credence from eight new Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBPP) of Friendly Countries to the Republic of Indonesia in Jakarta on Tuesday, September 13.

The receipt of the credentials marked the official start of their ambassadorial duties in Indonesia and they will reside in Jakarta.

The eight new Ambassadors are as follows:

1. Nadia Burger, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to the Republic of Indonesia.

2. Prapan Disyatat, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of Indonesia.

3. Thomas Loidl, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria to the Republic of Indonesia.

4. Kwok Fook Seng, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Singapore to the Republic of Indonesia.

5. Frank L.L Felix, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Republic of Indonesia.

6. Machoca Moshe Tembele, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Republic of Tanzania to the Republic of Indonesia.

7. Jukka-Pekka Kaihilahti, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Finland to the Republic of Indonesia.

8. Serob Bejanyan, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Indonesia.

The national anthem of each friendly country was playing at the beginning of the event. After the submission of the credentials to the President, the Ambassadors and their respective companions bid their farewell and Indonesia’s national anthem was also replayed.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono also attended the event. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)