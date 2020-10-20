Joko Widodo-Suga Discuss Handling Pandemic and South China Sea

President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana welcome Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Mrs. Mariko Suga at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, Tuesday (12/10) afternoon. (Photo by: Public Relations / Agung)

Bogor, MINA – President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo welcomed the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java on Tuesday afternoon.

“I would like to say welcome to Indonesia and it is an honor for me and all Indonesian people to receive Your Excellency’s visit,” said the President at the start of the meeting, as quoted from setkab.go id.

The two then held talks on the back porch of the Bogor Presidential Palace and continued with bilateral meetings.

The visit to Indonesia and Vietnam is PM Suga’s first overseas visit since he took office on 16 September.

“This visit is a symbol of a strong commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation between Indonesia and Japan as an implementation of the strategic partnership between the two countries,” he said.

During the bilateral meeting, the two countries discussed a number of potential cooperation between the two countries, including: First, namely cooperation in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning, the President said, Japan is an important partner for Indonesia in mitigating the pandemic, including during the evacuation of 69 Indonesian citizens who are crew members from the Diamond Princess ship from Yokohama, Japan.

The President also welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Health Cooperation between Indonesia and Japan on 19 October.

Second, the establishment of a Travel Corridor Arrangement (TCA) for important business trips.

“Prime Minister Suga and I have agreed on the importance of establishing a Travel Corridor Arrangement for essential businesses. We also agreed to assign the Japanese and Indonesian Foreign Ministers to negotiate the details and finish them within one month, “said the Head of State.

Third, strengthening cooperation in the economic sector. Japan is one of Indonesia’s strategic partners in the economic sector. The President welcomed the relocation and expansion of investment by Japanese companies to Indonesia.

“I also asked Japan to pay attention to the problem with import permits for agricultural products, forestry products and fishery products from Indonesia. I also encouraged Japan to participate in Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, “he said.

Fourth, partnerships in strengthening multilateral cooperation.

“I emphasize the importance of the spirit of cooperation to continue to be strengthened, especially in the midst of increasingly sharp rivalries between the world’s great powers. The spirit of inclusive cooperation also needs to be promoted in the context of Indo-Pacific cooperation as reflected in the Asian Outlook on Indo-Pacific, “said the President.

He added that during the meeting he also underlined the hope that the South China Sea can continue to be a sea of ​​peace and stability. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)