Jewish Settlers Shoot Palestinians, Two Injured

Salfit, MINA – A group of illegal Jewish settlers on Sunday again carried out an attack on Palestinians in Bidya Village, Salfit, West Bank. At least two people suffered gunshot from the attack.

WAFA News Agency said Palestinians were attacked while gathering on land threatened with being seized by Israeli occupation authorities.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said, the first victim suffered a pelvic injury, while the other minor injury to the neck and a broken shoulder.

“Both of them were brought to the nearest Salfit Government Hospital to get medical treatment,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health said that settler attacks on Palestinians and their belongings are common in the West Bank and often not punished by the occupation authorities.

More than half a million Israelis live in illegal Jewish settlements built illegally on Palestinian land in the West Bank. That violates international law and the Fourth Geneva Convention. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)